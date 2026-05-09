Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $50.36 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,586 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 57,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of FirstEnergy worth $50,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $841,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $150,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $161,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,627,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,251,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of FE opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,827.84. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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