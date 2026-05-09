Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52.04 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,650 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Leidos worth $52,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,238 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Read Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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