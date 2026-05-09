Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52.30 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,967 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Halliburton worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Halliburton to overweight and raised its price target to $55, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. Barclays upgrade coverage

Barclays upgraded Halliburton to overweight and raised its price target to $55, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising price targets and Halliburton’s latest earnings topping expectations. Halliburton earnings and analyst updates

Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising price targets and Halliburton’s latest earnings topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sold 20,348 shares, but the transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making it less likely to reflect a negative change in the company’s outlook. Insider sale details

An insider sold 20,348 shares, but the transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making it less likely to reflect a negative change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: New articles highlighting Halliburton’s trend status and valuation story reflect renewed market attention rather than a specific company event. Wall Street bullish or bearish article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,992. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,488 shares of company stock worth $8,789,305. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Halliburton from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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