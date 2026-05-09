Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.09 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $56,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $101,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,361.22. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,514. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

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