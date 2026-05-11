Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,808 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the company's stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNH. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, iA Financial set a $13.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.04.

Get Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.96 on Monday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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