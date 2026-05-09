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Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Veralto logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management increased its Veralto stake by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 526,204 shares valued at about $51.8 million.
  • Veralto reported better-than-expected quarterly results, earning $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion, and raised guidance for FY 2026 EPS to 4.20–4.28.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, while analysts currently hold a mixed view with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $105.88.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,204 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Veralto worth $51,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1,579.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

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