Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $36,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report).

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