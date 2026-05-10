Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Allegion worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Allegion Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $183.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allegion from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allegion from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here