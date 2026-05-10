Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $37.63 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 442,831 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $37,632,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion and a PE ratio of 80.46. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $151.36.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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