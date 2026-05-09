Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,524 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $41,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Las Vegas Sands

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Las Vegas Sands’ earnings outlook across several quarters and full years, including FY2026 EPS to $3.34, FY2027 to $3.63, and FY2028 to $3.91, suggesting improving fundamentals for the casino operator.

Zacks Research lifted Las Vegas Sands’ earnings outlook across several quarters and full years, including FY2026 EPS to $3.34, FY2027 to $3.63, and FY2028 to $3.91, suggesting improving fundamentals for the casino operator. Positive Sentiment: Las Vegas Sands and its subsidiary Sands China remained on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class indices, supporting the company’s environmental, social and governance standing with investors. Las Vegas Sands Continues on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America

Las Vegas Sands and its subsidiary Sands China remained on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class indices, supporting the company’s environmental, social and governance standing with investors. Negative Sentiment: The company announced a $1 billion senior notes offering, which may weigh on sentiment because it adds financing risk and could increase interest costs. Las Vegas Sands Announces $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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