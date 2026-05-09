Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,172 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Insulet worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $157,128,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 106,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform.

Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Article Title

The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Article Title

Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares.

Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also trading well below several recent analyst targets, and the cluster of downgrades/target reductions may be signaling concerns about valuation or the pace of future upside despite the earnings beat.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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