Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 482,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,739,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Amrize as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, insider Jaime Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.91 per share, with a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,480. This trade represents a 3.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,059.63. This represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,449 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amrize Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here