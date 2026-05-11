Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,009,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Redwire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its position in Redwire by 76.5% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 46.8% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 104,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Redwire by 2,556.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 555,536 shares during the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwire

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,135,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,637,235.55. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,377,780 shares of company stock worth $229,306,538. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Redwire

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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