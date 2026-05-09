Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,917 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $44,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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