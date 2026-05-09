Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,805 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Invitation Home worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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