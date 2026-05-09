Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,707 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $50,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PulteGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for PulteGroup to $2.87 from $2.78, suggesting slightly better-than-expected profitability in that period.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for PulteGroup to $2.87 from $2.78, suggesting slightly better-than-expected profitability in that period. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.25 from $3.22, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Article link

Zacks Research also increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.25 from $3.22, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is drawing extra investor attention after being highlighted as one of Zacks.com’s most-watched names, which can increase trading interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article link

The stock is drawing extra investor attention after being highlighted as one of Zacks.com’s most-watched names, which can increase trading interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 from $2.60, a meaningful cut that may weigh on sentiment around near-term results.

Analysts trimmed PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 from $2.60, a meaningful cut that may weigh on sentiment around near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Estimates were also cut for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and full-year FY2026 earnings, with FY2026 lowered to $9.70 from $9.85, reinforcing a more cautious earnings outlook. Article link

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.71.

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PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PHM opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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