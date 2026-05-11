Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 46,531 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $186.07 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $333.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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