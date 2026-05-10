Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,271 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,107,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $100,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,084 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 174,321 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1%

JKHY opened at $145.84 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.81 and a one year high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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