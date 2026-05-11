Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Revvity worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 26.3% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,574,280 shares of the company's stock worth $751,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Revvity by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,553,515 shares of the company's stock worth $223,816,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,179,505 shares of the company's stock worth $191,034,000 after purchasing an additional 397,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,751,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 980,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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