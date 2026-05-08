Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350,819 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 772,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $37,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the company's stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 161,976 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 325,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $18.01 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.87%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

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