Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,368 shares of the company's stock after selling 180,696 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,276,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,479,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,011,482 shares of the company's stock worth $222,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,397,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,730,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,222,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,134. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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