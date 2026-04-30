Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 19,250 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,658 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Corning were worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 212,053 shares of company stock worth $30,403,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:GLW opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here