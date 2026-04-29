Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 83,778 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,578 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 83,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.03.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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