Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 934,835 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,518 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 934,835 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of KE worth $42,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KE alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,598,706 shares of the company's stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 484,603 shares of the company's stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 264,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company's stock.

KE Price Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.53.

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KE had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. KE's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $24.40 price objective on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KE wasn't on the list.

While KE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here