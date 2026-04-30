Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 129,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Brown & Brown to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Trending Headlines about Brown & Brown

Here are the key news stories impacting Brown & Brown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat estimates (reported $1.39 vs. $1.36 est.), helped by higher commissions, investment income and EBITDAC — a near‑term bullish datapoint supporting profitability. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat estimates (reported $1.39 vs. $1.36 est.), helped by higher commissions, investment income and EBITDAC — a near‑term bullish datapoint supporting profitability. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (record May 11, payable May 20) — modest income support for yield‑oriented holders.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (record May 11, payable May 20) — modest income support for yield‑oriented holders. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue headline shows a 35% year‑over‑year increase (driven by M&A), but organic growth was effectively flat — mixed signal for sustainable top‑line momentum. Article Title

Revenue headline shows a 35% year‑over‑year increase (driven by M&A), but organic growth was effectively flat — mixed signal for sustainable top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for investors who want to dig into guidance, M&A cadence and segment trends. Earnings Call Transcript Presentation

Detailed Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for investors who want to dig into guidance, M&A cadence and segment trends. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $76 to $72 and set a "sector perform" rating (still implies upside from current levels, but a downgrade in target pressure). Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $76 to $72 and set a "sector perform" rating (still implies upside from current levels, but a downgrade in target pressure). Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its PT from $72 to $69 and moved to "equal weight" — another Wall Street trim that can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its PT from $72 to $69 and moved to "equal weight" — another Wall Street trim that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its PT to $72 with a "market perform" view — further confirmation of analyst caution on near‑term upside. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its PT to $72 with a "market perform" view — further confirmation of analyst caution on near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its PT from $100 to $90 but kept a "buy" rating — a sizable PT cut that signals reduced conviction on valuation multiple expansion. Article Title

Truist lowered its PT from $100 to $90 but kept a "buy" rating — a sizable PT cut that signals reduced conviction on valuation multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Independent analysis (Seeking Alpha) argues BRO is overvalued given slowing organic growth and sector headwinds, lowering a fair‑value target to $58 — a bearish view that can amplify selling pressure. Article Title

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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