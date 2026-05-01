Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,405 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $892.81 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.48 and a 52 week high of $901.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $774.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Key Stories Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — record revenue of $4.63B (+19.7% YoY) and EPS of $6.84 versus consensus ~ $5.9; management highlighted margin gains. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations — record revenue of $4.63B (+19.7% YoY) and EPS of $6.84 versus consensus ~ $5.9; management highlighted margin gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: EME raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $28.25–29.75; revenue $18.5B–19.3B), and management cited stronger AI/data-center demand as a tailwind — a key driver behind investor enthusiasm. Read More.

EME raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $28.25–29.75; revenue $18.5B–19.3B), and management cited stronger AI/data-center demand as a tailwind — a key driver behind investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and analyst writeups emphasize “powerful momentum” — incremental acquisition contribution, strong backlog and execution were highlighted on the call. Read More.

Earnings call and analyst writeups emphasize “powerful momentum” — incremental acquisition contribution, strong backlog and execution were highlighted on the call. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving — Zacks upgraded EMCOR to a stronger rating and published pieces framing EME as a growth stock, supporting bullish interest. Read More.

Analyst sentiment is improving — Zacks upgraded EMCOR to a stronger rating and published pieces framing EME as a growth stock, supporting bullish interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Non-core commercial activity: subsidiary Hill York announced a sports-venue HVAC partnership (brand/PR positive but limited direct earnings impact). Read More.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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