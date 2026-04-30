Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Medpace worth $25,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Medpace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $582.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $413.59 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $284.10 and a one year high of $628.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $469.46 and its 200 day moving average is $533.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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