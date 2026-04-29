Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,734 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 15,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.8% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 41,225 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $239.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Key Headlines Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for MPC (noting a bounce in estimates to roughly $19.90 for FY2026 and $23.05 for FY2027) and keeps a "Sector Outperform" view with a $210 price target — a clear catalyst supporting the rally because higher analyst earnings expectations and positive coverage can lift investor sentiment. Scotiabank estimate upgrade (MarketBeat)

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for MPC (noting a bounce in estimates to roughly $19.90 for FY2026 and $23.05 for FY2027) and keeps a "Sector Outperform" view with a $210 price target — a clear catalyst supporting the rally because higher analyst earnings expectations and positive coverage can lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added MPC to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list and a separate Zacks piece flags MPC as having the ingredients for an earnings beat in the upcoming report — both items tend to draw buy-side interest and can trigger short-term inflows. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 28th (Zacks)

Zacks added MPC to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list and a separate Zacks piece flags MPC as having the ingredients for an earnings beat in the upcoming report — both items tend to draw buy-side interest and can trigger short-term inflows. Positive Sentiment: Zacks' earnings-preview notes MPC has the factors that typically lead to an upside surprise (analyst revisions and favorable sentiment), reinforcing the buy-side momentum ahead of results. Earnings expected to grow (Zacks)

Zacks' earnings-preview notes MPC has the factors that typically lead to an upside surprise (analyst revisions and favorable sentiment), reinforcing the buy-side momentum ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/ broker commentary is mixed on interpretability — Zacks published a piece urging caution about relying on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), which can be overly optimistic; this reminds investors to weigh fundamentals and valuations rather than follow consensus blindly. Wall Street bullish views questioned (Zacks)

Analyst/ broker commentary is mixed on interpretability — Zacks published a piece urging caution about relying on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), which can be overly optimistic; this reminds investors to weigh fundamentals and valuations rather than follow consensus blindly. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage spikes — several "most-watched" and Yahoo/Zacks roundup pieces note elevated attention in MPC, which can amplify moves but doesn’t guarantee direction; increased visibility often raises volatility around events like earnings. Most-watched coverage (Zacks)

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $255.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.71. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 25.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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