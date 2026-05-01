Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,223 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 36,224 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Nucor were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,633,554,000 after buying an additional 144,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $342,642,000 after acquiring an additional 210,577 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $228,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,986 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 7,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,426,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,523.50. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 7,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,741.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,620.56. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock worth $4,245,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nucor from $213.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.00.

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Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Nucor reported stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, cited record steel mill shipments and raised its shipment growth outlook while progressing on its West Virginia sheet mill and launching a new buyback program — positive for near-term cash returns and capacity-led growth. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations: Nucor reported stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, cited record steel mill shipments and raised its shipment growth outlook while progressing on its West Virginia sheet mill and launching a new buyback program — positive for near-term cash returns and capacity-led growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple brokers raised targets and ratings after the quarter (Wells Fargo to $244 OW, JPMorgan to $240 OW, BofA to $250 Buy, Morgan Stanley to $227 EW), signaling renewed analyst conviction and supporting upside. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple brokers raised targets and ratings after the quarter (Wells Fargo to $244 OW, JPMorgan to $240 OW, BofA to $250 Buy, Morgan Stanley to $227 EW), signaling renewed analyst conviction and supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and YTD gains: The stock has shown strong YTD performance (cited ~38% YTD) and a surge in momentum metrics, which can attract momentum-driven flows. Read More.

Momentum and YTD gains: The stock has shown strong YTD performance (cited ~38% YTD) and a surge in momentum metrics, which can attract momentum-driven flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive media mention: Jim Cramer referenced Nucor favorably in a recent segment, which can boost retail interest and awareness. Read More.

Positive media mention: Jim Cramer referenced Nucor favorably in a recent segment, which can boost retail interest and awareness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor takes on valuation: Several write-ups note that strong results improve the outlook but argue some gains are already priced in — suggesting upside may be more measured unless growth accelerates further. Read More.

Investor takes on valuation: Several write-ups note that strong results improve the outlook but argue some gains are already priced in — suggesting upside may be more measured unless growth accelerates further. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry backdrop: Longer-term steel market forecasts remain supportive (infrastructure, EVs, data centers), which underpins demand but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Industry backdrop: Longer-term steel market forecasts remain supportive (infrastructure, EVs, data centers), which underpins demand but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headwinds called out on the call: Management flagged rising energy costs and trade-policy uncertainties that could pressure margins if costs remain elevated or policy shifts reduce price support. Read More.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $225.31 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.Nucor's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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