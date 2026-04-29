Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.77 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,009 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 125,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna Group worth $43,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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