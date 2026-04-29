Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $50 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,245 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Stryker were worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 2.3%

Stryker stock opened at $321.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $319.32 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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