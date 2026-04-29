Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $67.97 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $67,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $213.72. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.72 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.86.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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