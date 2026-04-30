Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,127 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 530,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.39% of ACM Research worth $32,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ACM Research by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 656.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,086.52. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here