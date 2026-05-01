Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,690.79.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,025.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,464.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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