Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,589 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Domino's Pizza worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 411.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 85.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $421.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $326.54 and a one year high of $499.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.05.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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