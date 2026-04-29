Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,282 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $66,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $112,141,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Prologis by 15.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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