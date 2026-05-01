Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 336,448 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,510 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 336,448 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of ExxonMobil worth $275,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Erste Group raises EPS estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Analyst revision and buybacks

Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Earnings timing and preview

Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Zacks Q1 preview

Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Neutral Sentiment: Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Subsea 7 contract

Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Hormuz conflict impact

Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk: A new New Mexico lawsuit alleges Exxon understated orphaned‑well remediation liabilities for hundreds of wells — an adverse ruling or increased reserve requirements could raise future costs and ESG/legal uncertainty. Orphaned well lawsuit

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $154.53 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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