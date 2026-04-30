Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,856 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,653 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 36,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.35% of Match Group worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 204,472 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Match Group by 1,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 358,709 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 289.29%. The business had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $872.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Match Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Match Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group's payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Match Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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