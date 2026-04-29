Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,844 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,369 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DoorDash worth $54,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the company's stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 579,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy / $225 price target and called DoorDash a long-duration compounder; the move (and related write-ups) is driving constructive analyst momentum for DASH. Read More.

TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy / $225 price target and called DoorDash a long-duration compounder; the move (and related write-ups) is driving constructive analyst momentum for DASH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash announced a major grocery expansion in Canada via a partnership with Empire Company (Sobeys, Safeway) — this increases addressable market and recurring order frequency in a high-margin category. Read More.

DoorDash announced a major grocery expansion in Canada via a partnership with Empire Company (Sobeys, Safeway) — this increases addressable market and recurring order frequency in a high-margin category. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash added multiple regional grocery partners (including Harps Food Stores and four additional grocers) to broaden local selection and accelerate grocery marketplace growth. These distribution additions support GMV expansion. Read More.

DoorDash added multiple regional grocery partners (including Harps Food Stores and four additional grocers) to broaden local selection and accelerate grocery marketplace growth. These distribution additions support GMV expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/engagement efforts continue (e.g., local restaurant recommendations around Mother’s Day), which help consumer engagement but have limited immediate impact on margins. Read More.

Marketing/engagement efforts continue (e.g., local restaurant recommendations around Mother’s Day), which help consumer engagement but have limited immediate impact on margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DoorDash rolled out April promotions as diners pull back — increased promotional spend signals softer consumer demand and could pressure take-rates and margins near term. Read More.

DoorDash rolled out April promotions as diners pull back — increased promotional spend signals softer consumer demand and could pressure take-rates and margins near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Two safety/PR incidents hit headlines: a consumer theft by a delivery worker caught on camera and a separate violent incident in which a DoorDash driver shot and killed an alleged carjacking suspect. These raise operational/safety risk concerns and could invite local scrutiny or costs. Read More. | Read More.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DASH opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average is $200.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,406 shares of company stock valued at $16,639,624. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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