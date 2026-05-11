Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,999 shares of the bank's stock after selling 127,243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,239 shares of the bank's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,150 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company's stock.

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Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report).

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