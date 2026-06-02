MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,000,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,640,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 1.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.44% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,603 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 25,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,660.37. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 212,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,904 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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