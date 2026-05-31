Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.90 and a 52 week high of $448.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $383.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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