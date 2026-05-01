Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,844 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Adobe by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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