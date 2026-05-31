Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,596 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,635 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.39% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.5%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $311.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $178.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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