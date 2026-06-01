Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 1.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $49.73 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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