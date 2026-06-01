Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys Shares of 20,000 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $4,658,788.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,935 shares in the company, valued at $22,462,706.70. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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