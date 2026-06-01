Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $833,000 Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 640,683 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.11% of Arvinas worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 96,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,286,681.40. This trade represents a 26.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik sold 11,139 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $110,721.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,692.32. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,467 shares of company stock worth $427,598. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $579.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 247.54%.The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arvinas from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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