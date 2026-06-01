Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 334.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 695.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,787 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,024,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

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Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $68.36 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company's revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen doubled its price target on Enphase Energy to $70, reflecting improved valuation expectations and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Read More

TD Cowen doubled its price target on Enphase Energy to $70, reflecting improved valuation expectations and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Enphase was highlighted in articles about solar and clean-energy leaders, keeping the company visible to investors focused on the renewable-energy theme. Read More

Enphase was highlighted in articles about solar and clean-energy leaders, keeping the company visible to investors focused on the renewable-energy theme. Positive Sentiment: News that PowerBridge expanded its energy portfolio through an Enphase patent acquisition may reinforce the value of Enphase’s intellectual property. Read More

News that PowerBridge expanded its energy portfolio through an Enphase patent acquisition may reinforce the value of Enphase’s intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary focused on Enphase as an AI-infrastructure-related idea, but one Seeking Alpha piece argued that narrative may not amount to much, making the thesis uncertain. Read More

Some commentary focused on Enphase as an AI-infrastructure-related idea, but one Seeking Alpha piece argued that narrative may not amount to much, making the thesis uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted Enphase has risen sharply since its last earnings report, but the article was mainly a performance update rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Read More

Zacks noted Enphase has risen sharply since its last earnings report, but the article was mainly a performance update rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading commentary flagged Enphase as potentially overextended and possibly in a short squeeze, which can increase the risk of a pullback if momentum fades. Read More

Bearish trading commentary flagged Enphase as potentially overextended and possibly in a short squeeze, which can increase the risk of a pullback if momentum fades. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed out that short interest had jumped in May, adding to volatility risk even though the reported figures were unusual. Read More

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Enphase Energy from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $32,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $678,314.58. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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