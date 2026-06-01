Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 60,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM's holdings in JD.com were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 657.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings raised JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JD.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. JD.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

JD.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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