Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases Shares of 25,000 Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 572.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0%

STZ opened at $138.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $180.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Constellation Brands's revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is 42.96%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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